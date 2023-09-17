Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is unstoppable at the box office, be it in India or overseas. While King Khan regained his throne in India, he once again proved his supremacy by giving a loud and clear message that he is unbeatable in the international market. Let’s check out the current status of the film in the collection charts!

After the debacle of Zero, SRK was on a hiatus for four years. It was a long wait for all his fans, but it was all worth it. With Pathaan, the superstar made an unprecedented comeback and delivered Bollywood its first 1000 crore grosser (single phase of theatrical release). Once again, he has roared at the box office and is set to give another 1000 crore club film globally.

Coming to Jawan’s collection at the Indian box office, the film has surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning’s 418 crores net to become the 6th highest-earning Indian film in the country. Soon, it will surpass Gadar 2 (518.82 crores*, still running) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (543.22 crores) to climb the chart.

Speaking about the worldwide box office, with an official collection of 735.02 crores gross in 9 days, Jawan has entered the list of top 10 Indian grossers and currently holds the 10th spot. The film will beat 2.0’s 800 crores gross with today’s collection. It will also cross PK‘s 831.50 crores gross on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in India, Jawan is aiming to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

