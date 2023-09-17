Nayanthara has been winning accolades for her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actress tied the knot last year and is a mother to beautiful twins. While she is happily settled with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, love came her way through a harrowing journey.

The actress had her share of bad experiences in love with Tamil actor Simbu and superstar Prabhudeva. While one ended on an ugly note with a leaked MMS of the actress all over the internet, the other was a dignified parting of ways with both parties, not coming to a common consensus to marry!

Nayanthara and Prabhudeva fell in love while the actress was his muse for Villu, a Tamil film. The director, who was already married and had kids, could not help but fall for Nayan. She was close to him when he lost his son Vishal to cancer in 2008. Later, in 2010, Prabhudeva admitted that he loved the Jawan actress.

In 2010, in an interview with the Times Of India, Prabhudeva said, “She is special. I am in love with Nayan, and we will be getting married soon. It’s a personal decision and I don’t like to talk about it.” This was the final blow to Prabhudeva’s marriage with Latha and the couple headed for a separation.

Nayanthara was so deeply and madly in love that she even had Prabhu’s name inked on her arm. She was ready to give up her career at his insistence. As Masala quoted Prabhudeva from one of his interviews, “Contrary to the glam image you see on screen, Nayan is a home bird. Any man in love would like to spend more time with his woman. There is no meaning in both of us being busy and having no time for each other. She has had a beautiful innings and is a top actress. She has stood by me during tough times, and her support was like an oasis in the desert.”

But reports of a fallout soon started after it was rumoured that every time she proposed for a wedding, Prabhudeva flipped. Even his wife moved to court against him for having an affair and not paying attention to the kids. She refused to divorce him, and Nayan-Prabhu headed for a split. In 2012, the actress, in an interview with TOI, said, “That’s too personal to get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can’t get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life.”

Nayanthara found love on sets again in 2014 with her co-star Simbu while they were shooting for Vallavan. However, things turned ugly when a leaked MMS clip of Nayan and Simbu’s private moments made its way on the internet. While Simbu was said to be the supposed man behind the leak, Nayanthara attacked her contemporaries.

“This is the work of my rivals, who are jealous of my fame and bankability on the eve of the August release of Kuselan and Sathyam, both big-budget ventures,” the actress was quoted as saying by Filmibeat. She registered a police case with Chennai Police as well.

In 2018, in an interview with India Today, Simbu defended himself and revealed that the couple had bought a new camera while they were on a vacation to Dubai. To check the clarity and quality of the camera, they clicked some photos that got leaked. He admitted that the leak impacted him as there was a woman’s name maligned.

Nayanthara and Simbu had an ugly split, and the actress concentrated on her career. She changed the Prabhu tattoo into positivity in 2020 and settled with Vignesh Shivan in 2022.

