One of the most renowned South Indian actresses, Keerthy Suresh’s name, has been leading every headline for her wedding rumours with Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently basking in the success of the film Jawan being the music composer of the movie. Anirudh is also quite a famous composer in the South music industry and carved his path with his talent.

Keerthy and Anirudh have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time, and now speculations of their wedding event are all over the media. After the actress denied herself, her father came to clear the air. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh’s father, Suresh Kumar, talked about his daughter’s wedding reports that are doing rounds on the internet in an interview with OTTplay.com. He called those reports ‘baseless’ and ‘not true’ and said, “The reports are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. There have been news of so many other link-ups too and this is not the first time someone is putting up a news story about her and Anirudh either.”

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh denied the reports, saying to a writer, “Hi, Sir. Hope you are doing good. It is wrong news. Anirudh is a good friend of mine.” When she was further pestered about saying something about her future marriage plans, the Dasara actress replied, “It will happen at some point in time.”

A few days back, Keerthy shared a reel grooving on Chaleya from the film Jawan to show her support towards her friends Atlee and Anirudh, which fuelled their wedding rumours even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

For those who don’t know, Anirudh Ravichander has given music to Keerthy’s films like Remo, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Agnyaathavas and a few others. Well, what are your thoughts about their wedding rumours? Do you think they are even a couple or just close friends?

