Jawan is making a buzz across worldwide with its release, and no doubt the KING is back and how. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been shattering box office records, and this is the superstar’s first collaboration with Atlee and the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Deepika Padukone’s cameo. An Instagram page has now shared a video edit of BTS Jimin and J-Hope dancing on ‘Chaleya’, and it’s the most heartwarming thing you’ll see on the internet today. ARMY, you ready?

This isn’t the first time that fans have made a video edit of BTS dancing to Bollywood songs, but their perfectly synced clips often go viral on social media. The K-pop boy band enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, and their ARMY never misses an opportunity to trend them on various platforms.

Now, talking about the viral edit, a page named Mihee on Instagram shared a clip of BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope grooving on Jawan’s ‘Chaleya’ song, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Their moves are as smooth as butter, and you can’t just watch it once but on a loop.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihee (@miheebear)

Did you watch the reel five times already? We bet you did.

Reacting to BTS’ Jimin & J-Hope’s ‘Chaleya’ edit, a user on Instagram commented, “That looks so real.”

Another user commented, “Smooth like butter🔥😍”

A third commented, “Kya edit Kiya h yarr ekdam real lag rha h😮😮😮❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏”

A fourth commented, “Perfect matching this song dance step”

What are your thoughts on BTS’ Jimin & J-Hope dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya in this viral edit? Tell us in the space below.

