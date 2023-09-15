It’s just Jawan on social media all over. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released recently and is almost touching 700 crores globally at the box office and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles with Deepika Padukone’s cameo. During the film’s success event today in Mumbai, SRK opened up about Aryan Khan playing an important role and gave him insightful advice about the break he took from Bollywood and his return with Pathaan earlier this year, and the pep talk had his little son AbRam involved in it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

After Zero’s box office failure, SRK took a sabbatical in 2018 and returned to the silver screen with Pathaan this year. Produced under YRF’s banner, Siddharth Anand directed the film and was a blockbuster success, and the superstar has now returned with Atlee’s Jawan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the success event of Jawan today, Shah Rukh Khan shared his elder son Aryan Khan’s advice with the fans and said, “Main bhi bahut nervous tha ki maine itne saal kaam nahi kiya (I was very nervous that I hadn’t worked for so many years). For me to return to a set after three years itself was very new. It was feeling very, very different. My elder son told me, ‘When we were growing up, we knew what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) says I know it. But this little one (AbRam Khan) knows you’re a star, but has never seen or felt it in the air. So next 5 films, please work very hard. He’ll feel it in the air. He’ll love you, respect you.”

The superstar will be next seen on Christmas this year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, and fans are excited to see this collaboration on the silver screen.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan sharing son Aryan Khan’s advice with fans during Jawan’s event today? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence On Dunki’s Release Date & Delivering Back-To-Back 3rd Blockbuster In 1 Year, Says “Pathaan On Republic Day, Jawan On Janmashtami…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News