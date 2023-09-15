After the global success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, the makers hosted a successful press conference that saw the lead stars attending the event. Soon after the star-studded event kick-started, a few videos surfaced on the web taking it by storm. While one saw SRK and Deepika grooving to Chaleya, another clip witnessed them sharing some heartwarming moments with each other. After SRK, Atlee, and Deepika spoke about all the love pouring their way, the superstar spilt the beans on Dunki’s release date.

After Pathaan and Jawan, SRK is all set to deliver his 3rd film, Dunki, by the end of this year. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will see the superstar sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. Now, here’s what SRK has to say about Dunki’s release date.

At the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan himself spoke about his upcoming film Dunki and announced its release date. He confirmed its Christmas release and said God’s being king to him. He told the media, “I am not trying to show off. God has been very kind that we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan.” Further adding, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).”

Well, we hope all the rumours of Dunki being postponed are laid to rest.

Meanwhile at the same event, Jawan director Atlee also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan green-lighting a 300 crore film at such a time when not even 30-40 crore films were working. He said on the event, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir [Shah Rukh Khan] greenlighted a Rs 300 cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

We already can’t wait for Christmas to arrive so see Shah Rukh Khan dazzling in Dunki once again.

