After the mega success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with Atlee’s Jawan. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others in key roles, the film also saw Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance after the box office success of Jawan, the actors along with the director appeared for the success press conference of the film where they spoke about the film and their characters in depth.

To talk more about the same, we sat down for an exclusive interview with director, who spoke about the success of the film, SRK and his upcoming and previous films. In the same conversation, we happened to ask him if he ever felt pressure after the 1000+ crore box office business of Pathaan.

Speaking exclusively to Koimoi, the Jawan director said, “We don’t go by progress report card like a school. We have to enjoy our process. Of course I was very very happy that Pathaan did so much revenue wise, review wise, we felt it was our success too. Then when our release came, the trade and the critic in the market add that pressure. We didn’t have any pressure. We were happy in our space. We know where we are going and God is so kind to us and to Khan sir so he’s giving back-to-back gifts to us.”

Watch Atlee’s exclusive interview with Koimoi here:

Earlier indirectly confirming the release date of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan said at the success press conference of Jawan, “I am not trying to show off. God has been very kind that we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan.” Further adding, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Atlee showering praises on Shah Rukh Khan?

