Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj witnessed a poor run during the opening weekend, and it continues even during weekdays. After an extremely low weekend, the film needed a miraculous performance on its first Monday, but that hasn’t happened, and from hereon, there’s no hope to bounce back. Here’s how the performance was on day 4!

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue drama has decent word-of-mouth, but it seems the audience is in no mood to watch it. After the opening weekend, even exhibitors have chopped off a significant number of shows across the country, which pretty much seals the fate. It’s very shocking as Akshay was fresh from the success of OMG 2, which was a 150 crore net grosser.

Mission Raniganj recorded 12.60 crores during the weekend. Ideally, this should have been opening day numbers considering the face value of Akshay Kumar, and it speaks volumes about the film’s poor performance. But despite that, the film could have earned a respectable total, and all it needed to do was to stay on the lines of Friday, i.e., 2.80 crores, but that hasn’t happened.

Mission Raniganj, on its day 4, has earned 1.50-1.70 crores at the Indian box office, and from here, there’s no chance of return. The 4-day total stands in the range of 14.10-14.30 crores, and the first week will be wrapping up its run at around 20 crores. As multiple films will be released in the coming days, this Akshay Kumar starrer will face a dent in show count.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

