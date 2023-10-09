Denzel Washington starrer The Equalizer 3 is doing wonders at the global box office as it earned better reviews then its predecessors. The movie might not have been as successful as The Equalizer 1 & 2, but it still managed to make some noise at the ticket windows. Let us remind you how the movie also packed a punch at the box office with its opening. Scroll down to know the box office details of The Equalizer 3 as it now prepares to land on streaming platforms.

The Equalizer 3 stars Denzel Washington in the lead. Apart from him, the action drama also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone in prominent roles. The surprisingly amazing performance of The Equalizer 3 has proved the star power Denzel carries.

According to Collider, The Equalizer 3 is currently in its sixth weekend and raked in approximately $1.8 million domestically as it nears the end of its theatrical run. The third instalment of the franchise grossed close to $6 million from International markets in the last week. Speaking of the total collection, the Denzel Washington starrer made a domestic total of $88 million, taking its worldwide gross to $167 million. However, it is nowhere close to its predecessors since The Equalizer 1 & 2 made $192 million and $191 million worldwide, respectively at the time of their releases.

Let’s not forget Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3 enjoyed an opening of a whopping $34 million, making it the second-biggest Labor Day debut in domestic box office history. The movie might not be able to surpass its predecessors but it managed to get better critic reviews.

The Equalizer 3’s big money came from foreign markets such as the United Kingdom with $9 million, Australia- $6 million, Spain- $4.7 million, The Netherlands $2.9 million and Italy $1.9 million.

Speaking of the plot, The Equalizer franchise is loosely based on the television series of the same name from the 1980s. All three parts of the franchise have been helmed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington in the lead.

