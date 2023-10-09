A new movie opened up for all horror genre fans in the theatres, The Exorcist: Believer. While the movie is technically the sixth installment in the franchise, it argues to be the first direct sequel of the 1973 film The Exorcist. While the movie is already in the theatres, the makers expected it to perform better than it did after its opening weekend. Scroll down to check the latest numbers minted by the horror movie.

The new movie has come just shy of the 50th anniversary of the horror classic The Exorcist. Helmed by David Gordon Green, the film did not thoroughly impress the critics, as its current Rotten Tomatoes score is 22%.

The Exorcist: Believer’s collection after its first weekend is out, and the numbers did not match what its makers had expected. However, the movie’s overseas market is doing reasonably well and a better amount is expected to come in as the spooky season is around the corner. The movie has so far minted $27.2 million at its domestic box office.

While the numbers were falling short, the overseas market helped the film by summoning a whopping $17.9 million at its international debut, per Deadline. The total collection of the R-rated horror film has now reached $45.1 million. While the Universal, Blumhouse, and Morgan Creek’s movie has already crossed its alleged budget of $30 million, it is still coming short of the two production houses who spent a whopping $400 million in 2021 to bag the rights for a trilogy.

The Exorcist: Believer did well in Mexico and is expected to bring more numbers to the collection. For the unversed, the movie was released a week before to avoid its clash with a storm of Swifties making their way to theatres for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And the Taylor Swift-led film is already expected to mint a whopping $100 million during its first weekend amid the massive craze among Swifties.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

