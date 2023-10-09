All DC fans are super excited to catch Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2 on the big screen this December. The film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and others in key roles. While the film is in the limelight for several not-so-good reasons, it is expected to give some relief to DCU after its recent unimpressive run. Ahead of part 2’s release, today, let’s revisit the box office run and profit of its predecessor!

Directed by James Wan, the biggie served as the 6th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Upon its release in 2018, the film opened to decent or favorable reviews from critics all across the globe, and even word-of-mouth worked a big time. It was one of the biggest hits of the year and went on to garner over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Aquaman had a glorious box office run after its release in December 2018 and it still holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in DCEU. In North America, it made $335.10 million and added another $816.92 million from international circuits to amass a global sum of $1.152 billion. This collection saw a huge contribution from China as this Jason Momoa-led film earned $291.8 million in the country.

If compared with the worldwide collection, Aquaman made about 22.61% net profit. As per Deadline’s report, it earned global theatrical/non-theatrical rental of $457 million, and other sources contributed another $275.5 million, taking total revenue to $732.5 million.

Including the production budget of $200 million and other expenses of $272 million, the makers ended up making a net profit of $260.5 million ($732.5 million – $472 million).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

