We have seen several big franchise films bombing at the box office, but the disastrous result of The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles, is something else. Led by action stars- Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, the action entertainer was a no-show right from day 1 and fell like ninepins. As the film is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons, let’s revisit the overall performance of the franchise at the worldwide box office!

For those who don’t know, the franchise came to life in 2010 when the first part was released. Watching two action veterans like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham was always going to be an attraction, and that worked well with the audience. Made at a budget of $80 million, the film ended up making $274.47 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. Considering its cost, the result was good enough.

The second part, i.e., The Expendables 2, was released in 2012. As the first installment was a success, the makers hiked their expenses, resulting in the sequel getting budgeted at $100 million. Against this cost, the film did decent business by raking in $314.97 million globally. To date, it remains to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Two years later, The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and this one had a budget of around $100 million. Against this cost, the film did satisfactory business. Here, we used the word satisfactory because it ended up making just $214.65 million, which is much lower than the pilot film of the franchise.

Coming to the recently released new part of the franchise, The Expendables 4 turned out to be a mega-disaster at the worldwide box office. Released on 22nd September across major parts of the world, the film has amassed just around $40 million so far globally against a budget of $100 million. This is really shocking as this time, the franchise saw the addition of new faces like Megan Fox and 50 Cent.

If calculated, the cumulative collection of the franchise stands at $831.85 million at the worldwide box office, which is not that impressive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: The Exorcist: Believer Box Office Expectation: The Supernatural Horror Film Is All Set For A Good Start In North America & Aims To Score Atleast $30 Million During Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News