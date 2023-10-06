While some recent biggies have failed to meet expectations, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hints at a hurricane it will create at the box office when it releases on 13th October. As reported earlier, the film is going to have a blast as the excitement is at its peak among fans. Now, in the latest update, we have learned about an earth-shattering sale of tickets in the advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

The practice of releasing concert films in theatres isn’t new; in the past, we have seen several such biggies turning out to be huge when hitting cinema halls. Fans of their beloved singers always tend to buy tickets, making the films set the cash registers ringing. But coming to Taylor Swift’s upcoming release, it’s turning out to be a box office monster.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set for a grand release and will be arriving in 8,500 theatres across 100 nations across the globe. The film is carrying immense hype, with the main market being North America. As per AMC, the company distributing the film, Tay‘s biggie is enjoying a huge demand “from the largest cities to the smallest towns”.

As per Deadline’s report, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has hit the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office even before starting its theatrical run. Yes, you read that right! AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment state that the film has already crossed $100 million globally through advance booking alone.

The response is simply crazy and apart from the $100 million+ opening weekend at the domestic box office, the concert film is expected to shatter pre-existing records in the long run. As per AMC, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s world premiere will be held on October 11 in Los Angeles. This massive return of concert films will also help Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce at the box office.

Meanwhile, apart from her upcoming release, Taylor is also in the news due to her rumored romance with footballer Travis Kelce.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

