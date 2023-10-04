Taylor Swift is all geared up to set the North American box office on fire with her upcoming concert film, The Eras Tour, this month, and after that, it’s the magic of Beyonce that will take over ticket windows. Yes, within a short period of time, we are going to witness two concert extravaganzas on the big screen, and while Tay is going to make huge noise, the Break My Soul hitmaker is also going to join the party. Keep reading to know more!

The trend of releasing concert films isn’t new, as in the past, we have witnessed several such outings coming to theatres and raking in good fortune. Amid the ongoing dull weeks, Swift’s The Eras Tour is projected to score high and end the dry phase. And in December, Beyonce is coming with her tour film, which is also witnessing an impressive pre-sales.

As per Deadline’s report, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’s opening day pre-sales for the top three exhibitors at the North American box office is said to be around $6-$7 million+ (doesn’t include numbers from AMC). This is a solid response considering the fact that the film is releasing on December 1 and has a lot of time left. If compared, it is faring much higher than recent front-loaded Hollywood biggies.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’s day 1 pre-sales are better than or in the same range of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania ($6.5 million), Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3 ($6 million) and Avatar: The Way Of Water ($5.5 million).

As of now, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is projected to rake in around $20 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office, which is impressive. It is expected to stay slightly below other concert biggies like Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($23.2 million) and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($29.5 million).

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Beyonce’s concert film captures the opening show of her tour in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale in Kansas City, MO.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Topples Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer & Other Hollywood Biggies To Witness Highest Footfalls Of 2023 In UAE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News