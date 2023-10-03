The latest instalment in the Expendables series, Expend4bles, aka The Expendables 4, has been in the theatres for a while now, but the audience is seemingly unaware of it as not a good amount of people are showing up to watch it. The movie hit the theatres on September 22, and in the past 10 days, it has failed to mint a good amount at its global box office after its low opening.

The film franchise began in 2010, and its second and third instalments came out in 2012 and 2014, respectively. After nearly a decade, the makers brought its fourth instalment with an ensemble cast.

Expend4bles, aka Expendables 4, helmed by Scott Waugh, was showing worrying signs even before its release with its extremely low Rotten Tomatoes score. Well, the score has now dropped to 12%, ten days after the movie’s release. As per Collider, the Sylvester Stallon starrer added only $2.5 million to its domestic box office collection the past weekend, which also marked its second one since its release.

The Jason Statham’s film’s total domestic collection so far is now $13 million, which is relatively lower than the opening collection of Expendables 3. $23 million has come from the overseas territories to which China has contributed nearly $20 million. Therefore, Expend4bles or Expendables 4’s cumulative worldwide collection is a total of $36 million, which is highly disappointing to the makers compared to the movie’s reported budget of $100 million.

The old-school action movie needs to attract an audience as it might not come even, let alone make a profit. The 2010 film Expendables was a smashing hit as it was a homage to old-school action movies and grossed over $100 million at its domestic box office. It minted over a whopping $260 million worldwide. The second and third instalments in the film franchise were also good earners as the former crossed the $300 million mark, while the latter minted over $200 million at their worldwide box office.

Expend4bles has not only failed to continue its own franchise’s legacy but also the box office records set by the movies that were released a few months earlier. Barbie and Oppenheimer set the box office across the world on fire with their cumulative collection of over $2.3 billion.

For the unversed, Expendables 4 cast saw Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and 50 Cent, among others.

