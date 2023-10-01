The year 2008 witnessed the first MCU film, which attained a cult status over the years. Yes, we’re talking about Iron Man, which featured Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. The actor was paid a very low amount as he was making the character’s debut but eventually ended up getting a good amount as the film turned out to be a massive box office success. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Jon Favreau directed the first MCU film and upon its release, it received highly positive reviews from critics. Back then, it was hailed for its freshness and superb visual effects and of course, RDJ was applauded for its performance. This positivity was reflected at the worldwide box office as it went on to gross above $500 million.

As per Box Office Mojo, Iron Man enjoyed a glorious run and at the North American box office, it ended its theatrical run at $319.03 million. In overseas too, the film was a success and raked in up to $266.76 million. On the worldwide level, the Robert Downey Jr starrer amassed $585.79 million, which was a pleasant surprise considering it was the MCU debut.

After the success and popularity of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr saw his rise to being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. However, for the MCU debut, he got only $500,000-$600,000 as initial remuneration. But once the film became a huge success, his salary, including back-end profit, was reportedly raised up to $2 million.

The 2008 release was reportedly backed by a production budget of $140 million. So, if the cost is removed from the lifetime of $585.79 million, returns for the film stand at $445.79 million, which equals 318.42% returns. Well, that was really good considering it was the first step for the biggest superhero franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

