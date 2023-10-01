Ever since the box office clash between Dunki and Salaar became official, a lot of movement has been happening in the industry. Discussions are going on about the heated battle; as expected, the clash is now taking an ugly turn. It is learnt that the Hindi distributors of the Prabhas starrer are using Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to their benefit to dominate over Shah Rukh Khan. Keep reading to know more!

As we all know, the Prashanth Neel directorial was supposed to be released in September but got postponed due to some pending work. While there was speculation about the film’s release in 2024, the makers left everyone surprised by announcing the release on 22nd December alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Both Dunki and Salaar are big films and have the potential to shatter box office records if they arrive solo. However, with a high-voltage clash taking place in December, both films are going to damage each other’s business. Nonetheless, distributors of both camps will be trying their best to get a maximum screen count across the country.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, AA Films, who are on board to distribute the Hindi version of Salaar, has started the process of booking theatres aggressively. As the company is also distributing Animal, it has put the condition that exhibitors will get to run the Ranbir Kapoor starrer only if they allot screens to Salaar during the clash with Dunki.

Such a condition has left exhibitors puzzled as they don’t want to compromise on either of the three big releases – Animal, Salaar and Dunki. Let’s hope the distributors of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Prabhas’ next come with a solution that’s good for the business!

