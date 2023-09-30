Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since a teaser of his next film Animal was dropped on his birthday. RK has unleashed his beast mode for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and since then the audience can’t stop gushing over his meaty-raw avatar. Massiest to date!

Now, with Animal there has been a strong buzz that Ranbir Kapoor has charged a whopping 70 crore for chanelling his inner demons for this massy yet classy character playing out not just his animal instincts in the gangster but pushing the wild animal in him to offer an unbelievable violent man, filled with vengeance, ready to destroy the world.

However, now reports by Pinkvilla suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has chanelled his inner businessman off-screen looking at the current trend of films and inflated production costo of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The tabloid without quoting any source has suggested that RK might have slashed his fee for the film.

Animal has been in production for two years and the film has been delayed a lot. This inevitable delay has already inflated the production cost of the film. So, the Tamasha actor has decided to slash his reported fee of 70 crore by 50 percent.

Buzz suggests that Ranbir Kapoor has charged only 30 – 35 crore for the film letting go of the rest of the amount. Report suggests that the amount, Ranbir has let go off

However, he has entered into a profit sharing deal with producers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar and looking at the strong acceptance to the film teaser, it is quite sure that RK is going to strike hard at the Box Office on December 1.

This evidently means that he might end up earning a lot more than his original quoted price of the film, that is 70 crore. Looking at the current trend, massy action entertainers are back to rule the Box Office and the trend in Bollywood started with Pathaan which was followed by Gadar 2 and now Jawan.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan got a whopping remuneration of around 200 crore for Pathaan since the film collected 543 crore at the Box Office and the actor had a 60 percent profit sharing deal. So, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor has taken the right inspiration so far and if Animal strikes a gold at the Box Office so will Ranbir, making him probably one of the highest paid actors of his lot.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Repeats History After 74 Years By Delivering Two All-Time Grossers In A Single Year For Bollywood, Here’s Who Did It First!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News