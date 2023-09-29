Bollywood superstars and their stardom have always been magical for fans. So much so, that they would be eagerly awaiting to watch their favourite star’s films. That is why, film announcements and muhurats in those days were a grandeur to witness. In 2000, when Aditya Chopra announced a huge scoop of a star cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai, the world waited with a deep breath for this magic to unfold on-screen.

However, do you know that apart from the six newcomers and these three superstars, along with Shefali Shah, the film had three more superstars playing brief yet strong cameos in the film? Your mind will be blown if we tell you that one of these superstars was Sachin Tendulkar!

According to IMDb trivia, the film had a subplot about Amitabh Bachchan’s back story where Sridevi played his love interest. In fact, there was a character sketched for Amitabh Bachchan’s stepson, and this is where Sachin Tendulkar comes to the picture. He was offered the part, and reports say he was ready to do it!

In fact, Aditya Chopra was so adamant about this love interest part that after Sridevi rejected the role, Madhuri Dixit was approached for the same! However, the reports don’t mention that the love interest and the stepson were connected, But imagine if they were; it would have been the weirdest casting ever. Chandramukhi playing Paro’s step-mother and Sachin Tendulkar playing Aishwarya Rai’s step-brother. What a weird world it would have been!

This story on casting was also shared on an Instagram channel mecinemaan and netizens were stunned by this golden find. Apart from Sridevi and Sachin Tendulkar, even Mithun Chakraborty was offered a part to play Shefali Shah’s dead husband in the film!

A user commented, “What’s with yrf and weird initial casting choices pehele tom cruise abh sachin.” Another comment read, “achcha hua ye sab kuchh nhi hua, phle hi itni lmbi film aur ab dekho toh makes no sense. but music is evergreen.” A third comment hilariously trolled the idea and wrote, “Ek ladki thi anjaani si Jo mujhse pucha karti thi ye bat ka grip kya hota hai.”

Another hilarious dig read, “Did you know mobhaatein main pehle shah rukh ki jagah main aane wala tha pr main busy tha to Maine nhi kiya.” A user tried connecting the dots and wrote, “They must be casting Sachin so they can bring SRK & Sachin on same screen BCz they were at their peak n prime in early 2000s.”

You can watch the video here for more scoop on Mohabbatein‘s OG cast.

Well, all well, that ends well, and thank god that these rumours never turned into a reality. However, we had a great laugh over this ‘reported’ and ‘assumed’ cast.

Can you think of stranger and more weird casting combinations for Mohabbatein? Let us know in the comment section below!

