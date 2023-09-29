Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, started their careers together with Heropanti and now the iconic duo is back for yet another action packed adventure Ganapath. Kriti Sanon has surely been on a career high currently with all her achievements this year including a National award.

She is all set to set screens on fire with her upcoming project alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan! Recently after the drop of the poster of the highly anticipated film, ‘Ganapath Part 1’ dropped, fans couldn’t stop hailing how brilliant Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff looked together.

Ganapath teaser has Kriti Sanon is seen donning upon a black leather jacket and cargo pants that have a lot of belts doing action stunts with nunchucks. Her look have people weak in the knees and admiring her hot figure and look.

Check out the teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

In the teaser, she’s also seen wearing a beautiful gown with a high slit on the side, looking all things stunning.

Watching the teaser, fans are going crazy with their comments, one used commented, “YOUR FIRST ACTION MOVIE YAYYYY JUSTTT CAN’T WAIT!!!!!”, while another commented, “your first action film krits!! and you already are slaying CANT WAIT TO SEE MORE OF YOU IN THIS SMEKSY LOOK”, apart from this, fans are also hailing her character’s name and filling her comment section with comments like, “TALK ABOUT KICKASS !! I just know jassi is gonna come and slay! cant wait to see you do full on action! I know you’re gonna kill it! and this first look is SO POWERFUL! uff!! so hot!! all the best krits!!”

Kriti Sanon’s 9 years journey in the film industry is a testament to her talent, hard work, and determination. From an engineering student in Delhi to a national award winning actor, Kriti’s jounrey is nothing short of inspiration.

On the work front, apart from ‘Ganapath Part 1, with Tiger Shroff, she also has her maiden productional debut, Do Patti and Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’.

