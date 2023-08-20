Disha Patani is one of the few who was given the crown of this nation’s crush once she made her debut. However, she was quickly dethroned by fans itself, who started trolling and attacking the actress for her bold looks. Once she started promoting a lingerie brand, netizens tapped on the golden opportunity to school and character shame the actress. However, Disha has been unapologetic and unfazed by such reactions.

But there is not a single day when the actress is not shamed or trolled for some reason or the other, and she keeps fighting such strong hate. Like a warrior and it seems like her warrior persona has impressed her best friend and gym trainer so much that he decided to imprint the same on himself.

Disha Patani’s best friend and trainer, Aleksandar Alex Ilic decided to get her face tattooed looking like a warrior princess from some parallel world. While he decided to get his arm inked with the Malang beauty’s face, the video went viral once Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was seen posing with Disha and Alex with him flexing his new ink.

Netizens had strange reactions to the tattoo once the videos went viral. Of course, there were a lot of digs around Tiger Shroff as well. A comment read, “Tigers fault he didn’t make a tattoo of Disha in any part of his body.” Another social media user wrote, “Idhar bhi best friend ne baazi maar liya.” Another comment read, “Disha to tiger – he’s just my bestie, meanwhile that bestie.”

While many called Alex, Disha‘s rumoured boyfriend, a comment read, “Abe kya boyfriend lga rkha hai…boyfriend nhi hai wo sirf best friends hai.”

Even Alex shared a video of getting the tattoo done, and fans reacted to his post as well. A brutal dig said, “Tiger ka haq khane wala firangi.” Another mean comment read, “What happens when she leaves you?” Another comment said, “Ye disha ke pyar me doob gaya hai… Poora haath per disha face ki tattoo…” A troll said, “Ye kis disha me aaagaye bhaisahab?”

You can watch the trending tattoo shared on Alex’s Instagram here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM TATTOO & PIERCING (@samtattooindia)

Meanwhile, Disha Patani also shared a picture of Alex on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Im so touched alexiii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

