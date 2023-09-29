With the success of Gadar 2 touching unprecedented heights, Sunny Deol is in a position to negotiate his remuneration on his own terms.

However, he is not too kicked by the idea of hiking his fee astronomically. “I am not the kind of person who changes with the weather. Meri apni zameer hai(I have a conscience). I will go what it tells me.”

So, is Sunny Deol not planning to hike his salary post Gadar 2?

“Maine yeh kab kaha (when did I say that)? I just don’t want to be one of those actors who raises his price after every hit. In that case, one should also lower one’s price after every flop, no? I have never gone by the dictates of the market. I am who I am, no matter what the fate of my films. I know my worth. My last film, Chup, was not as successful as Gadar. But I enjoyed working with (director) Balki Sir and would be happy to work with him anytime,” says Sunny Deol.

Sunny’s final word on his remuneration. “Let the producers decide what I deserve. I won’t dictate terms and conditions. I never have.”

