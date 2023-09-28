The second instalment of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar has broken quite a few records at the box office. Helmed by the same director as before, Gadar 2 continues to bring in good numbers. Even after the humungous release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, it continued to attract its own set of audiences. After the global success of the film, director Anil Sharma recently sat down for a detailed interview where he cleared a misunderstanding with Govinda.

Recently the director stated that the veteran actor misunderstood their conversation, leading him to think that he wanted to do the Sunny Deol starrer with him. The filmmaker also mentioned that the actor was too busy to remember anything that was said then.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma rubbished his claims and said, “How could it have been Govinda in that role? It was always supposed to be Sunny,” the filmmaker said in Hindi. He continued, “Bechare, unko nahi yaad raha hoga (The poor guy was mistaken). I was working with him on something, and I told him I had a story for Sunny Deol. He asked me what it was, and I told him. He said it’s good that I went to Sunny, because he could never have done the movie.”

“He must’ve thought that since I was telling him the story, I wanted him to do the role. He forgot that I’d already signed Sunny, the deal was done even before we met. It’s like how I met Salman Khan before Gadar 2, and he asked me what I was doing. I told him the story of Gadar 2, and he said that the movie would be a blockbuster. Maybe Govinda forgot. Bade aadmi they, itni filmein karte they uss waqt, yeh choti si baat thi, dimaag se nikal gayi’” added Anil Sharma.

A while back, we brought you the Gadar 2 director’s dig at Priyanka Chopra who opened up about her nose job and said she was removed from a few film projects.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anil Sharma and Govinda’s misunderstanding? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Reveals How A Lip-Brushing Sequence With An Actor Made Her Puke Causing Nausea, She Thought “Please Brush Your Teeth, Wash Your Mouth A Hundred Times”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News