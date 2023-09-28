Gadar 2 has done it. The film is now the highest grossing Hindi release of all times. The film has left behind Pathaan [Hindi] lifetime score of 524.50 crores and is now a few lakhs ahead of it with 524.75 crores in its kitty. It had already netted 522 crores by the close of 6th week and it was the next 2.50 crores which were simply the hardest of them all as the collections had trickles to lakhs on a daily basis and Jawan was still staying on to be a very formidable competition.

The week gone by did see competition from The Great Indian Family as well because even though the film hasn’t done well, it still had at least one screen each dedicated to it per multiplex, as a result of which collections were higher. On the other hand Gadar 2 had to contend with just a show each at select multiplexes and hence the numbers were difficult to come by. There is no breather for the film in the coming days either as now it’s hardly there in circulation due to arrival of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War.

As a result, while the Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma film is wearing the crown for being the biggest ever, the record would be very short-lived as Jawan will soon overtake it in a matter of a couple of days. Still, a record is a record and Gadar 2 will go down in history as the only film to do that in a clash with another film [OMG 2], which ended up bringing in 150 crores of its own.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office: Tom Cruise Led Dead Reckoning Part One Settles With The 2nd Lowest Lifetime Domestically For MI Franchise, Staying Below First Part’s $180.98 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News