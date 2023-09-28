Not all good films perform how they are expected to; Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7 is one such film. Released in July this year, the action entertainer received a lot of praise from all corners, but it didn’t reflect at the box office. In fact, it has gone on to settle as the second-lowest scorer for the MI franchise in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh instalment saw a huge amount of money riding on it. Be it expensive stunt sequences, grandeur or delays due to Covid, the film was carrying a huge investment. Despite that, it was expected to do well at the box office as reports were all around positive and Tom Cruise was coming fresh from the success of a blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible 7 opened on a good note at the North American box office, but still, it wasn’t up to the mark considering the hype. Further, within 10 days, Barbie and Oppenheimer arrived in theatres, a wave which massively impacted the business of Tom Cruise’s film. Not just regular screens but the Christopher Nolan directorial also took away IMAX screens from MI 7.

Eventually, Mission: Impossible 7 got sidelined due to the Barbenheimer wave and the film fared on a lower side at the North American box office. As of now, it stands at a total of $172.13 million. If compared with all previous MI films, this is the second-lowest score, even lower than the pilot MI film ($180.98 million).

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office:

Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million

Mission: Impossible 2 – $215.40 million

Mission: Impossible 3 – $134.02 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.13 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Dunki Affects Salaar’s Pre-Box Office Business? Distributors Contemplating Theatrical Rights Deals Amid A Rumoured Battle With Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas’ Film Suffers A 50 Crores Dent In Telugu States [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News