Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next biggie, Leo. The film is making all the right noises and has managed to keep its buzz intact. While the trailer is yet to be unveiled, the craze in the overseas market is on the next level. Going by early signs in the advance booking, it could be said that the actor is all set to witness the biggest opening of his career.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming action thriller is said to be a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), and that reason itself has created a huge hype. Apart from that, the film marks the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh after the success of Master. Be it songs or glimpses of characters, everything has fallen into the right place so far, taking the excitement to the next level.

Coming back to the advance booking at the box office in overseas, Leo is enjoying extraordinary trending for a Thalapathy Vijay film and in the UK, it has sold over 30,000 tickets. Remember, the biggie still has three weeks to hit theatres and full-fledged ticket booking is yet to open. In Germany, around 2500 tickets have been sold till now, reports Track Tollywood.

At the North American box office, Leo has already sold tickets worth 125K, which is impressive. This could be described as just a beginning as the advance booking will further see a rise once the trailer is out.

Meanwhile, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha and others in key roles, Leo releases on 19th October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

