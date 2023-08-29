Sanjay Dutt is often dubbed as ‘Controversy’s Beloved Prodigy’. His initial marriage to the late actress Richa Sharma was thrust into the Page-3 limelight. Their matrimonial union began in 1987, and within a year, their daughter Trishala Dutt graced their lives.

Yet, the narrative of their enchanting love story soon veered into tragedy when Richa was stricken with cancer. Amidst the sombre circumstances, speculation regarding the cause of their divorce swirled. While certain accounts attributed it to Richa’s terminal ailment, there were even claims that Sanjay’s proximity to Madhuri Dixit played a role in their separation.

Now Sanjay Dutt’s first wife Richa Sharma’s last letter before dying is going viral on Reddit. The viral post claimed that the letter was penned by the actress and was going through mental harassment due to the prevailing rumours between Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit.

In the letter, Richa Sharma wrote, “We all walk together. Each one chooses their own path. I chose mine. But I am left in a dead-end street. How do I go back? Do I get another chance? Time tells all. I’ll wait even if it takes long. I know deep inside there is no way I’ll be left behind. I still have hope. My guardian angel will take me some place where my dreams will be waiting. They will welcome me in with their arms open with care.”

Take a look at the viral Reddit post below:

As soon as it was shared on the platform, many users began to blame filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and omitting Richa Sharma from the film. A user said, “Hirani whitewashed this mf and people made it a hit. Sad state of affairs,” while another user wrote, “That’s the most disgusting part of the movie, leaving out wives and daughters as if they didn’t exist. The second one was creating fake characters to take the blame. The whole biopic is a sham.”

A third user wrote, “They didn’t mention his first wife in his biopic,” as another user commented, “I don’t think he mentioned his second wife either.” A netizen wrote, “Sanju was nothing but a PR whitewashing exercise.”

So what do you think about Sanjay Dutt’s first wife Richa Sharma’s viral letter? Let us know in the comments.

