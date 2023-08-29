Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday’s newly released film Dream Girl 2 is ringing at the Box Office with great numbers, and now, KRK has claimed that all these collections are fake. Since its release day, the film has been holding the fort very firmly and there were applauds for the film all over.

However, Ayushmann and Ananya’s film is feeding on the nostalgia of the first part, which was a super duper hit at the Box Office. And now self-acclaimed critic KRK allegedly claims that all the chest bumping around Dream Girl sequel’s box office is allegedly not true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a tweet, KRK wrote, “Today 90% morning shows of #DreamGirl2 are cancelled all over India because of no audience. Now you can understand that how big disaster is this film. Film did little business only because of the franchise of a HIT film.”

He further elaborated on the real business of the film and wrote, “When film #DreamGirl2 has become a disaster, so Ekta kapoor has started giving fake collections. Real business of Monday is Rs.4CR. Ekta has raised approx ₹1.60CR!” Earlier, KRK even called Gadar 2‘s business fake and exaggerated.

However, netizens were quick to react to these tall claims. A user wrote, “Lifafa nahi milne side effects.” Another Twitterati wrote, “What about your favorite Ghoomer? The box office report of this movie is not giving anything anymore Sir!” A user wrote, “KRK sence ki baat kre h” while a comment read, “Already a HIT…Tum bhokte raho.”

“Ek din me kitna jhut bologe bhai?” asked a user. While a troll made a mean meme on KRK and posted it as a reply to his tweet.

For the unversed, Dream Girl 2 earned 5.4 crore on Monday and with 46.13 crore in its kitty already, the film is a welcome addition to the Industry’s success story.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Offered A Weird Script Where His Heroine Had To Breastfeed A Dying SRK To Save His Life, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan In A Parallel Universe” Trolls A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News