Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema over the years. The actor, who often makes headlines for his personal life, especially his love life with his girlfriend Saba Azad, always takes advantage of every opportunity to steal the limelight with his public appearances. And today, we bring you the salary of his personal trainer Kris Gethin, who gets paid Rs 20 lakh a month, which is a whopping amount, but nothing compares to the satisfaction you get from looking at his body in films on the silver screen, IYKYK. Hehe! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hrithik enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 45 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his luxurious life, and we love his PDA on the platform with his girlfriend, Saba.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, according to Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan reportedly pays a whopping amount to his fitness trainer Kris Gethin. The War actor pays Rs 20 lakh a month to Kris, and it’s way more than what most of us make annually… Hume hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss.

Hrithik has always been a fitness icon for many and often sets the bar so high for his colleagues in Bollywood, and nobody does it better than him. Take a look at the actor’s drool-worthy photos below:

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan paying a bomb to his personal trainer monthly? Tell us in the space below.

