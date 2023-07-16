Hrithik Roshan has carved his own space in Bollywood amid the dominance of Khans, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. In a career spanning over two decades, the actor has taken several risks with his scripts, and fortunately, most of them paid in a big way. One such film is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was no less than a dicey project as per his father Rakesh Roshan’s friends. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 12 years since its release. The film is special for several reasons and is one of the best buddy films to come out of the Indian film industry. Apart from the critical acclaim, ZNMD was a clean box office success and to date, fans demand its sequel, and we wish for it too. But before all this happened, Hrithik‘s close ones warned him about signing the film.

Opening up to Times Of India, Hrithik Roshan said, “I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake because I was playing one of the parts among three characters, and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film.”

Hrithik Roshan further added, “The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, ‘to hell with the status’, which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire.”

Well, we’re lucky that Hrithik Roshan joined Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and gave us a memorable character like Arjun.

