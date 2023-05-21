Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara is considered a cult classic but what if we told you that the iconic climax from the film was straight away lifted from a comedy-drama American film that was released in 2005? Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif in a special role, the film won accolades and awards for being a breath of fresh air. Three friends, belonging to different economic classes, still coming together to fulfill their dream plan of a trip together was spot on with the young audiences.

Some scenes from the film have gone to the iconic list like Farhan Akhtar’s poetry scene, Bagwati scene, and the legendary kiss between Hrithik and Katrina Kaif as she bikes off to chase his car on the road. But this iconic scene where Katrina Kaif chases Hrithik Roshan and then they finally kiss was lifted frame by frame from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

A video surfaced on the internet which shows actress, Alexis Bledel, riding a bike and speeding towards her love as they make out on the road desperately. A frame-by-frame copied scene from Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara shows Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan, enacting the copied scene.

A video shared on Reddit shows how the two scenes are a replica of each other and it would not be fair to call the ZNMD scene inspiration. A user wrote, “This Zoya is also good at copying hmm. Btw, Gully Boy also felt inspired by 8 Mile.”

Another user commented, “Zoya really cashed in on being a great script writer. It’s sad how “inspired” they all are. It’s about who can do a good mix-and-match job of different movies. If you can pull some non-English language ones even better. She is just the same but with an intellectual garb.”

Another user wrote, “Creativity is the art of hiding the original source. The greats have said it.” One more Redditor pointed to another scene which was copied and wrote, “Farhan throwing Hrithik’s phone out of the moving car is also copied from The Office.” One more user mocked Zoya Akhtar and wrote, “Surrrrreeee let’s just call it ‘iNsPirEd’.”

Another user pointed out how the song in the much-acclaimed film also had a source. “The road trip song sequence is a rip-off from Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Scar Tissue. I felt I’ve seen it from somewhere then it clicked.”

However, one user, who didn’t know much about the American Comedy Drama Film wrote, “Now I wanna watch this 2005 movie+it’s Greece so sone pe suhaaga.”

You can watch the clips of the two scenes and compare them yourselves.

For the unversed, ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ starred America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel in lead roles. It followed the story of four best friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fit each of them despite their differing sizes.

