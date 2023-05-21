Earlier this year, producer Boney Kapoor opened up about the much-awaited sequel to his 2005 hit film No Entry, and prior to that, on December 27, 2021, Salman Khan also confirmed that a spiritual sequel – titled No Entry Mein Entry, was in the works. Now there’s an update on the film regarding its star cast. As per a media report, Bipasha Basu will also be seen in the sequel.

Released in 2005, No Entry was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Salman, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, with Sameera Reddy in a cameo appearance. In it, Bipasha played Bobby Saluja, a call girl hired to create havoc in Kapoor’s Kishan’s marital life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the latest news, as reported by Mid-Day, a source close to the development of the No Entry sequel said, “Things are moving fairly fast. After Tiger 3 wraps, Salman Khan will take a short break and kick off this film.” This insider added, “The No Entry sequel has been on the cards for many years. Bipasha Basu was the X-factor last time, and this time too, the makers wouldn’t move the project without her.” As per the report, Bips will likely play a feisty and glamorous character while balancing comedy and charisma.

Anees Bazmee directed the 2005 film and reports claim he will helm the sequel too. However, the report states that Anees will kick off his project with Shahid Kapoor next, not the comedy sequel. The source shared, “There is some time before the No Entry sequel goes on floors, [which will] give everyone enough time to regroup.”

Bipasha Basu’s last big screen outing was almost eight years ago as Sanjana/Anjana in Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film Alone, co-starring now-husband Karan Singh Grover. On the personal front, she and Karan, in November 2022 announced the birth of their daughter Devi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His First Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan Drunk, Says “I Could See The Man’s Chest & I Didn’t Have The Courage To Look Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News