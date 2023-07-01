Madhuri Dixit is the nation’s Dhak Dhak girl and we have no reason to wonder why. The queen captured out hearts with her dance moves and impeccable acting in the ‘90s, and we still have not gotten over the diva’s charm. Well, we are not the only ones who get mesmerised by the beauty. It’s no news that the actress was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt. While the two never accepted the affair, the actor’s sister-in-law had a lot to say on the matter. Scroll on to learn more.

Sanjay and Madhuri worked together in the movie Saajan, and it was during those days when the rumour mills ran wild about the two’s whirlwind romance. Both of them completely denied the news and stated that they were just good friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Yasser Usman’s book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy,’ a director (who refused to disclose his name) said, “He was always following Madhuri Dixit around and whispering I love you.” During this time, Richa Sharma, the actor’s ex-wife, had returned from New York (where she was getting treatment for cancer) to meet Sanjay and resolve their issues. She openly stated that while he did not meet her properly, she would stand by him as she loved him unconditionally.

In another interview with CineBlitz, Richa Sharma’s sister, Ena Sharma, spoke about Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s alleged affair and said, “Madhuri is so inhuman…I mean, Madhuri can get any man she wants. How can she go for a man who’s behaved in such a way with his wife?…I know they are good friends because he’s called her from our house. And he does talk to her brother and her sister here. But we never looked at it as if ‘okay the guy’s involved with Madhuri.’ We’re very open, we’ve always given Sanjay his space.”

As per Stardust, Madhuri broke up with Sanjay after he was arrested for illegal possession of arms in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. As per DNA, Richa then said, “At every point in his life, he needs someone he can lean on emotionally. Like he was dependent on Madhuri. Now that she has ditched him, he is going to be a shattered man.”

Let us know what you think of this interesting old alleged love triangle of Bollywood in the space below and for more such juicy news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Vidya Balan Was Told “You Can’t Do Things Like That” Before Signing ‘The Dirty Picture’ But Her Heart Was Loud & Clear

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News