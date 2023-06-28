Govinda has had a really illustrious career in Bollywood, and his grasp in the comedy genre is unparalleled he has given some amazing films with actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others. The actor, along with his beautiful wife Sunita, engaged in a fun game of rapid fire recently in an interview, and the actor gave out the names of his favourite co-stars, which included Madhuri Dixit, and he went on to confess that he would have hit on her if fate provided him with the chance.

The Hero No. 1 actor has been happily married to his wife since 1987 and is still going strong, being one of the power couples in tinsel town. His chemistry with his co-stars, especially Karisma and Raveena, has been a delight to watch on screen, and they went on to give a few hits over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Govinda and his wife Sunita, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, took a compatibility test, and during that, they spilt some interesting facts. During that segment, they were asked – which actress in the 90s and 2000s looked good opposite him; his wife answered Madhuri Dixit, while the Partner actor responded by saying, “That he isn’t sure about the ‘best with’ part, but Madhuri and Rekha are his favourites.”

After that, Govinda went on to reveal the name of that one actress he would have tried his luck with if his wife, Sunita never come into his life, and that is none other than Madhuri Dixit. He said, “Sunita agar nahi hoti toh maine pakka dorein Madhuriji dale hote.” Govinda and Madhuri worked together in the 1989 film Paap ka Ant, which also featured Hema Malini in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Govinda further spoke about his relationship with his co-stars over the years, he said, “Kitne saal ka career hai in logo ka ek problem nahi kaisi sundar hai yeh log aur joh andhar se sundar hote hai unki sundarta kabhi khatam nahi hoti hai. Yeh dekhiye, yeh log waisi hai jabse ayi hai.”

Actors like Govinda and Madhuri Dixit rule Bollywood in the 90s most predominantly, and their films are still engraved in people’s minds.

For more such stories on Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Kartik Aaryan Replacing Him In Aashiqui 3, Says “People Asked Me If I Wanted To Be A Part Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News