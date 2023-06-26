Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Their ‘unconventional marriage’ was once upon a time the talk of Tinseltown, and the Sholay actor fell in love with Hema while he was already married to his first wife. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Dharam’s mother came to meet the Dream Girl actress on the sets of her film while she was expecting her first child, Esha Deol. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Dharam was previously married to Prakash Kaur, and the ex-couple has four kids together named Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeita. A while ago, Sunny’s son Karan Deol got married in a lavish affair, and we saw Deol Khandaan, but Hema was missing from the ceremonies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Hema Malini once, in her biography, revealed about meeting Dharmendra’s mother, Satwant Kaur, on the sets of her film when she was expecting her first baby girl.

Her biography was authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who wrote, “Dharamji’s mother Satwant Kaur was equally warm and kind-hearted. I remember how she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu after I had conceived Esha. She hadn’t informed anyone in the house. I touched her feet, and she hugged me and said, “Beta, khush raho hamesha (Be happy always).” I was happy that they were happy with me.”

Meanwhile, Dharam ji reportedly married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. At the launch of her autobiography, the actress also spoke about the bond that she shares with Sunny Deol, who happens to be her stepson.

What are your thoughts on Dharmendra’s mother visiting Hema Malini while she was pregnant with her first daughter Esha Deol? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Rajpal Yadav Reveals His Mother Got Terrified Watching Him Slapped On Screen, ” Had To Explain To Her That It Was Just Acting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News