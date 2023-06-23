Sunny Deol is a man of very few words. The actor has always stayed away from the media frenzy, only to engage while his films hit the theatres. And there was a supposed reason for the same. He felt that the media was biased towards him, and the same continued with his brother Bobby Deol as well.

In an interview, after Gadar’s success, in 2001, the actor pointed out how the media has sidelined him. He even pointed out how his friends in the media turned their back on him when he was going through a low phase in his life. Deol even pointed out that the streak continues as his brother Bobby Deol also faces the same bias.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by India Forums, Sunny Deol once gave a tell-all interview to Filmfare in 2001, just after Gadar became a hit. The actor, in the interview, pointed out the favouritism and said, “There’s lot of favouritism in the media. Just because I haven’t sucked up to certain egos, I’ve been sidelined. Actors who’re not doing well are still being touted as number ones only because they’re nice to important journalists.”

The Ghayal actor even pointed out how his friends in the media were not nice towards him when he needed them. He said, “I believed I had a few friends in the media. But they turned their backs on me when I was going through trying times. That’s okay by me. Somewhere down the line, I still consider them my friends. Even though they weren’t there for me when I needed them, I’ll always be there for them.

However, the bias was not only against Sunny Deol, he felt, it continued with his brother Bobby Deol. Talking about Bobby’s box office success, Sunny said, ” I understand I’m not media savvy, but Bobby’s got journo friends everywhere. Yet he hasn’t been projected in the right way. Not one of his journo friends has written about his hits. Do you know Badal and Bichchoo have done as much business in the North as Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai? But Bobs never got a fair write-up. I feel the media has something against us… but I don’t know what.”

Interestingly, Bobby Deol’s Baadal according to Box Office India was a hit at the Box Office while Bicchoo had an average collection. In fact Badal reportedly earned 15 crores at the Box Office while Bicchoo earned around 10.6 crores.

After Gadar was released, Sunny Deol made an appearance on Koffee with Karan and talked about being sidelined. He accepted when Karan Johar pointed out that the media did not give much importance to Gadar, despite the film working wonders at the Box Office.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for his next film Gadar 2, which is the sequel to his 2001 hit film. The film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and will hit the theatres in August 2023.

Must Read: When Anurag Kashyap Made A Shocking Claim About Parineeti Chopra Turning Down Sushant Singh Rajput’s Casting In Hasee Toh Phasee By Saying, “I Don’t Want To Work With A Television Actor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News