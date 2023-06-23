Salman Khan is the undisputed king of not just Bollywood but also the television world. He’s the highest-paid host on the small screen after his years of expertise on Bigg Boss. But do you know the superstar once attended a reality dance show with Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif? It was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, and her comments to a contestant made Bhaijaan brutally roast her. Scroll below to know all that happened!

Everyone who knows Salman well, knows his habit of taking funny digs at his close ones. Things also sometimes get worrisome as the situation might turn sensitive for many. It was majorly witnessed when Priyanka Chopra quit Bharat to get married to the love of her life, Nick Jonas. Her exit made Khan take several jibes during media conferences and personal interviews. Katrina came to his rescue at the end moment and starred in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif once graced Super Dancer Chapter 2 as a part of Tiger Zinda Hai promotions. After one of the performances, judge Shilpa Shetty went all praises for the contestant and said, “Aapki body toh move kar rahi thi lekin aapka dil nacha hai aaj (Your body was moving but it is your heart that really danced today).”

The remark left Salman Khan possibly cringe as he roasted Shilpa Shetty after the remark. He went on to say that her comment was worse than the “Thappad se dar nahi lagta, pyaar se lagta hai” dialogue from his film Dabangg. Things get brutal as he gives a standing ovation to the actress for her creative compliment. She feels visibly embarrassed and tells Katrina Kaif, “Zara inko pakad ke rakhengi aap?”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Katrina Kaif truly turned into the saviour!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty are good friends and share a fun-loving bond. They have also worked together in films like Phir Milenge, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, and Garv.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood throwbacks.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Turns ‘Agriculturalist’ Ahead Of Her Acting Debut With The Archies, Buys A Farm Land Worth 13 Crore [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News