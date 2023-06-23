Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Turns ‘Agriculturalist’ Ahead Of Her Acting Debut With The Archies, Buys A Farm Land Worth 13 Crore [Reports]

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter is all set to spell her magic as she’s gearing up for her acting debut. The budding actress is all set to step into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. Along with Suhana, Netflix film will also mark the debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Mendra among others. Ahead of her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, Suhana has turned ‘agriculturist’ with a huge investment.

The upcoming actress, who recently turned a brand ambassador for an international makeup brand, has reportedly bought a farm land worth Rs 13 crore. The land is located in Thal village, Alibaug and is just a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. The point worth noticing is that the documents describe Suhana Khan as an “agriculturist”.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, “The transaction registered on June 1 shows that 1.5-acre agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures on it has been purchased. A stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh was paid by Suhana, the registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com showed. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents. The property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, on which SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber are directors.”

Well, Suhana Khan isn’t the first one to buy a land in Alibaugh. Many Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have already made a whopping investment in hug properties.

Shah Rukh Khan himself owns a luxurious sea-facing property in Thal village of Alibaug that comes with a swimming pool and a helipad.

