We all know the craze and love Bollywood lovers have for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So when, Farhan Akhtar came forward with the idea of a female version, fans were elated. Unfortunately, the film has witnessed multiple delays due to the schedules of leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. But looks like Aamir Khan has come to the rescue as the producer faces another blow. Scroll below for more details!

It was previously revealed that all three ladies have been busy in their personal lives. While Alia Bhatt welcomed baby Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra is also busy with baby Malti whom she welcomed via surrogacy with Nick Jonas. As for Katrina Kaif, there have been multiple reports that claim she’s pregnant in the past but that doesn’t really look like the case. The actress reportedly has been busy with the prep for Tiger 3.

As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, Jee Le Zara producers have witnessed yet another disappointment due to the schedules of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. But Farhan Akhtar seems to be very cooperative and is instead moving on with a project by Aamir Khan’s production house.

A source close to the development revealed, “Jee Le Zara is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well.”

Farhan Akhtar is now shifting his focus to the Campeones remake, which is a project by Aamir Khan’s production house. “Farhan and Aamir are best of friends, and recently when Aamir discussed Campeones with Farhan, he was game for it. Both Aamir and Farhan have similar creative headspace and are targeting to take the film on floors by October this year,” concluded the source.

All we can hope is for Jee Le Zara to go on floors as soon as possible!

