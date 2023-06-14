Campeones (Meaning: Champions in English) is a Spanish film that got a lot of attention in India when superstar Aamir Khan expressed his interest in it. It came just around the time Laal Singh Chaddha got released. It’s been said that Aamir has envisioned a different desi version of the film and is very selective with the choice of the star leading the film. It’s been through a roller-coaster ride of rumours and reports since its announcement.

It started with the news that Aamir won’t be acting in it, he’d just produce it and we all believed it. “Who will act?” Asked the netizens, “Salman Khan!” Replied the reports. Yep, Slamaniacs (that’s what they’re calling themselves these days) burst into excitement hearing Bhai is going to team up with Aamir and do a mashup of Chak De! India + Lagaan + Dangal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, the happiness didn’t stay for long as, inspite he loved the scrip, Salman’s dates and schedule did not allow him to go ahead. What happened next?

Another day, another actor’s name joined with the project with Ranbir Kapoor. Remember the unique cameo of Ranbir post-PK’s climax? People were finally happy that they were working together on a film. But, nope, even that’s been said to be fake news.

According to our close sources, “Campeones remake is very close to Aamir Khan‘s heart and he’s looking for someone perfect, if not Salman Khan. The news of approaching Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t true. Aamir is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for headlining Champions. It makes perfect sense to him after Farhan delivers a brilliant performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

The source goes on to add, “Farhan has already gone through the script and he has loved it. He’s keen to do more reading sessions for the same. Dates are a bit of an issue, as he has a plate full of projects to look at as a Producer, Director, Writer and Actor. But, he’s already planning to squeeze in Champions to his upcoming lineup.”

Campeones is a Spanish movie that revolves around the story of a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

The movie is inspired by the Aderes team in Burjassot (Valencia), a team created by people with intellectual disabilities that won twelve Spanish championships between 1999 and 2014. A team of people with intellectual disabilities is coached by a conceited and alcoholic man. It was released in 2018 and was a comedy-drama film directed by Javier Fesser.

Who do you think would be a perfect pick for Aamir Khan’s Champions? Share your thoughts!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Prabhas Starrer Crosses 5 Crore Mark But The Response Is Far From Fantastic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News