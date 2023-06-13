Advertisement

Aamir Khan is one of the versatile actors who has given back-to-back hit films to the industry. On his personal front, after divorcing Reena Dutta, he had tied the knot with Kiran Rao. However, in 2021, Kiran and Aamir parted ways from each other as well. But, once the ex-couple had graced Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan and Kiran had left Aamir baffled with her cheeky responses. Keep scrolling to find out.

For the unversed, Aamir has two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan with Reena Dutta and with Kiran, he has a son Azad Rao Khan. As a father, Mr Perfectionist has a beautiful bond with all of his kids.

Today, we have stumbled upon an old video from Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, that is resurfacing again, where Aamir Khan can be seen sitting on the couch with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. In one of the segments, when Karan asked Kiran, ‘If you woke up as the following people, what is the first thing you will do?’ And Karan named Ranbir Kapoor. Instantly, Kiran Rao gave a cheeky response and said, “As Ranbir Kapoor or with Ranbir Kapoor?” This comment left Aamir Khan a little baffled and what it looked like quite jealous.

Check out the video clip here, as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mady (@mylifebolly)

Later, Aamir Khan teased Kiran Rao by saying, “Hmm… Ranbir“. Well, as soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started to comment. One pointed out, “Reason of Divorce 😂”

Another one commented, “The ‘huh’ was his bitter breath.”

One of the netizens wrote, “Ranbir gave ‘jealousy jealousy’ to every guy out there. 😂”

“And rest is history 😂” wrote another one.

Well, what do you think about this whole scenario? Did you feel the jealousy in Aamir Khan’s eyes? Let us know.

