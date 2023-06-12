Salman Khan is among the most popular Bollywood stars. Not only for his movies and controversies, the actor also often makes it to the headlines for his infamous dating life. However, he knows how to hit it back at those poking fun at him and once did the same with his good friend and colleague Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Long before Salman started hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, he invited people to play the hit game Dus Ka Dum. The game show began in 2008 and saw many actors playing for charity.

During one of the seasons of the show, Salman invited Bollywood’s sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Throughout the episode, Salman and Kareena poked fun at each other and gave the audience a lo to laugh about. A clip from the years-old episode is currently going viral after it was posted by an Instagram account named @kareena_beautydiva.

In the clip, the Ek Tha Tiger star mentioned the tattoo on Saif Ali Khan’s name that read “Kareena” in Hindi. For the unversed, Saif tattooed Bebo’s name before they tied the knot during the initial phase of their dating. As it was a point of discussion for many, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to give a savage reply to her Bodyguard co-star and addressed his alleged relationship with Katrina Kaif. The actress said, “Magar agar, agar kuchh ho jaega Saif aur mere beech me, he’ll have to add a T to it and it will become Katrina. There’s no other way.”

Salman Khan being his witty self, did not miss the chance to hit back at Bebo and gave a playful warning to Saif Ali Khan. Leaving everyone in splits, the actor said, “Ye bhi ho sakta hai. Lekin T lagane ke baad jeena bhi toh padega bechare ko.” For the unversed, Salman and Katrina reportedly dated from 2005 to 2010.

