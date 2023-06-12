The 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan and an ensemble of stars, still lives rent-free in Bollywood buffs’ hearts. The movie, with its light-hearted comedy, romance and patriotic tone, won millions of hearts. Not only its plot but the film’s songs, especially the Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, also came out to be massively successful. However, this might not have been the case if Javed Akhtar had walked out of writing the track composed by Anu Malik.

Apart from SRK, the movie also saw Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Kabir Bedi. Helmed by Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, and SRK served as its producers.

Among all its songs, the funky qawwali Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal has a separate fanbase. The upbeat music with apt lyrics about love at first sight topped every Bollywood playlist. However, this might not have happened if Javed Akhtar had remained firm about his decision of stepping out from writing the song. During his appearance at a recent podcast with ANI, Anu Mali revealed the words “Check that, like that” for a qawwali’s music did not impress Akhtar. Recalling the incident, Anu Malik said,” ‘Ye words koi qawwali mein hote hain?’ Javed Saab said and walked out.”

As a result, director Farah Khan stepped in to convince the renowned lyricist that she needed a “funky qawwali” and not a conventional one. The track created a new genre of music in the industry and has been a template for every funky qawwali. Talking about the same, the music composer said, “Qawwali ka apna ek andaaz hota hai. Javed Saab wrote brilliantly. Him, me, Sonu and the qawwals, we all came together to make something memorable.” Meanwhile, enjoy the track here.

