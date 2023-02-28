Sushmita Sen is not only an actress but also a humble person in real life. She is known for her bold and outspoken attitude as she has never shied away from speaking about what’s right and what’s wrong. Her Miss Universe moment is still one of the iconic highlights of her career. She later featured in many Bollywood projects and showed her potential as an actress.

However, her dance moves on songs like Mehboob Mere, Dilbar Dilbar and others have also gained her a lot of popularity. But her career wasn’t a bed of roses, and she had to face a lot of criticism for doing item numbers from her surroundings. Once, the actress had opened up about it, and today we brought you that throwback story.

In an interview with Film Companion, Sushmita Sen talked about how she started doing item numbers and felt super proud of doing them even though she was told not to do them as it creates a bad reputation as an actress. Sushmita shared, “I’m very proud…Main lead actors, actress item number nhi karte hai, reputation kharab hojayega (Main lead actors don’t do item numbers, it’s bad for their reputation). And I’m like, mujhe lelo (take me).”

Further going into the conversation, Sushmita Sen revealed how two of her managers had left her side as they wanted her to cast in a “full fledged film” whereas she wanted to make a cameo in item numbers. She revealed, “I’ve had two managers leave me because they were like, ‘She’s crazy, she’s saying yes to doing an item song, and you were trying to cast her in a full-fledged film.’ Music is music and it will survive even a bad film.”

The Main Hoon Na actress further added how she got an earful from her managers after she rejected their deals for not listening to them while she was only 22 years old, and they were much more experienced in the industry field.

Well, even after all the fuzz, we know how it went in Sushmita Sen’s career, and neither she nor we would like to change any bit of it. For the unversed, her performance in the web series Aarya has been widely appreciated across the nation. What are your thoughts about this incident? Let us know!

