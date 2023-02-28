Ranveer Singh is one the most loved actors of today’s generation. Despite enjoying a massive fan following, the Simmba actor is often subjected to troll and criticism. RS enjoys being a funky guy who does things to make himself happy. Be it him wearing funky clothes or posing n*de on the cover page of a coveted magazine, he surely knows how to stir social media. While he has time and again hit at the trolls, he now found a very unique way to slam the critics with sheer class.

A while back, the actor took to his Instagram to share and inform his fans about his collaboration with a soft drink brand. He shared the new ad and it looks quite similar to what he faces on a daily life basis.

Ranveer Singh took to Insta to share the ad where he’s seen wearing a blue co-ord set while walking on the sets. He captioned the video, “Duniya kheechengi neeche, but you gotta rise up, baby! #PepsiRiseUpBaby.”. The clip opens with the actor saying in voice-over, “Kuch logo ko na mujhse badi problem hai.”

Further when Ranveer Singh move on, he hears passerby making comments like “ye dekho ekdum jokar lagta hai”, “khud ke paero pe thode hi na khada hua hai” and “aaj kal ke bachche attention ke liye faltu ka natak karte hain.” The ad then moves on to a father who’s seen telling his son, “entertainment koi real job thode hi hai, iske jaise mat ban.” This is when Ranveer stops the young boy and tells him, “Sabka sunne ka, khud ka karne ka, tu tera kar.”

Watch Ranveer Singh’s new ad here:

Reacting to his new ad, a few wrote, “You do you baby This ad says it ALL!!!!!!!” “Yaha ke tum hi sikandar aur tum hi badshah.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

