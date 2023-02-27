Who says your life changes upside down once you have a baby? I mean look at Alia Bhatt who is back with a bang! Not that she went on a long maternity break but she’s been ruling the internet a little more than before. After tying the knot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April last year, the Raazi actress is now enjoying the best phase of her life- motherhood. RK and Alia welcomed their first little bundle of joy in November last year and soon the actress was up on her feet.

The new mom has been making dazzling appearances ever since she returned to work after welcoming her baby girl Raha. Recently, she took the red carpet of an award show by storm with her sartorial fashion choices.

Alia Bhatt recently dazzled on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2023 for which she opted for a classy yet elegant look. For the award night, the Brahmastra actress wore a deep neck pastel green dress which flaunted her cle*vage with dramatic sleeves and flowy flair with a thigh-high slit. She paired her look with minimal makeup including light smokey eyes and nude lips. While she ditched major accessories she opted for an emerald and diamond neckpiece.

Alia rounded off her look with black heels while letting her wavy hair down. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos and that has taken the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. The actress’ dress is from Costarellos and is worth € 1,965.00 which would come around Rs 1,72,003.07 in INR. Whoa, that’s a pricey dress!

Check out her photos below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s 3 films – Brahmastra, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi – bagged awards in different categories. She was Best Actor award for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Taking to Insta stories, Alia Bhatt has also shared a couple of photos from the event one of which sees her posing with Anupam Kher, Kartik Aaryan and Vivek Agnihotri. She also thanked her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who clicked her photo at 2 AM with the award.

Coming back, how much would you rate Alia Bhatt’s red carpet look on a scale of 1-10?

