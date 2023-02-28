It’s been a month since Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. Marked as Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, it also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. The film has set a new benchmark while breaking many records at the box office. Pathaan’s journey from its trailer release till it hit the theatres hasn’t been easy. It got mired in controversies creating headlines like never before.

After the release of the film, many spoke about the film being called out for a boycott and getting attracted by controversies. Once again, the leading lady opened up about the same and kept her composure during the criticism.

Recently, Deepika Padukone in her latest interview revealed that she and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan are from a sports background and it teaches a lot about restraint. She went on to credit the same that helped the actor duo maintain composure as the film received criticism. The film was surrounded by controversies, especially after the release of its first song Besharam Rang.

During her latest interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone said, “I can say this for both of us that we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are. Some of it (handling adversity) comes with experience and maturity. We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sports in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”

In the same interview, she also opened up about her on-screen and off-screen relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone said that 15 years ago, a superstar like SRK showed immense faith in a newcomer like her, who had no experience or lineage in the film industry, and cast her opposite him without an audition, that too in a double role.

“The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other,” said Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of projects including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas.

