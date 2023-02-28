Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular and bankable couples in Bollywood right now. Their fan following is massive and the couple never misses an opportunity to give relationship goals to their fans through social media PDA. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ranveer opened up in an interview with Sunil Chhetri and spoke at length about how Deepika is his guide in the industry while also being his pillar of strength. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer has had a handful of releases in the last two years including 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. All these big releases couldn’t perform at the box office as expected which was a bummer for all the fans out there. But through thick and thin, his wife Deepika has been his biggest cheerleader and has supported him with everything.

In 2020, during an interview with footballer Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer Singh had an insightful discussion about his Bollywood career and his wife Deepika Padukone. The footballer said, “The past four-five films of yours, have been a blockbuster. In the last few films, you gave more of yourself to the film. Now she is a little wary—not scared—what will happen, because every movie he has given more and more and I hope the streak goes long, but whenever [the phase does come] be sane, your wife is a little tensed about it.”

Responding to Sunil Chhetri’s statement, Ranveer Singh laughed and said, “She is dare I say, a more evolved and mature person than I am. She has seen more ups and downs in her career—she is a great guide, pillar for me, she keeps me on track, and I would not have been able to achieve in my career, had it not been for her. It is my 10th year and I met her three years into showbiz, and I have been with her since. Main bhatak jaata. Sometimes I feel that would not be able to cope with the celebrity status had it not been for her. She worries for me, only on account of the fact that I will go to any extent to achieve the desired goal.”

Ranveer and Deepika undoubtedly make great pairs and are always cheering each other at their highest and lowest!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh calling Deepika Padukone his pillar of strength? Tell us in the space below.

