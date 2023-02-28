Manoj Bajpayee is one of the critically acclaimed actors who gave films like Satya, Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, and many more. The National award-winning actor has now recalled a time when superstar Shah Rukh Khan took him to a discotheque for the first time.

Manoj hails from a village in Bihar and rose to fame with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya in 1998. Prior to the success, he spent a long time in Delhi for his college and then theatre. Not just that Manoj and SRK belonged to the same acting group. The duo was a part of Barry John’s acting group back in the day.

During a conversation with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee remembered the time when Shah Rukh Khan took him to a disco and said, “That was a long time ago. A nightclub called Ghungroo was in Delhi aur maine chappal pehni thi uss samay. Kisi tarah mere liye jooton ka intezam kiya gaya.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, “Then I went inside. That was the first time I saw that life. Got to know what a nightclub is. These people were dancing but I was in a corner, sipping on my wine.” Previously, the Family Man actor admitted that it was SRK and Benny and Rama took him to a nightclub which was dark and dingy.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee appeared in the movie Silence… Can You Hear It? and Dial 100. Also, he played the lead role in Raj & DK’s well-liked online series The Family Man. The first two seasons of the show debuted on Prime Video, and a third season is anticipated by fans.

The release of Manoj’s subsequent film, Gulmohar, which was directed by Rahul V. Chittella, is currently imminent. Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth, and Simran are also featured in Gulmohar. On March 3, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

A multigenerational family named the Batras, who must deal with concerns when they must leave their 34-year-old family home, are the subject of the movie. The film is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

