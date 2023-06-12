Sushant Singh Rajput is a name that has left a void in each cinema lover’s heart. He was a star par excellence. Be it his debut film Kai Po Che where he bowled everyone over as Ishaan, or his phenomenal transformation as M.S. Dhoni on-screen. The actor nailed it all till the day he decided to leave the world. Sushant had a brilliant career graph, but his over-commitments made him lose some even brilliant box office prospects!

SSR, as he is fondly called by everyone, was the first choice for most filmmakers, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, and others. He was offered four projects by SLB out of which, one could not be made and three went to other actors.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, verified to police officials that the actor was offered lead roles in his film Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both of which were later played by Ranveer Singh. He was also offered Raja Ratan Singh’s role in Padmaavat, which was later taken by Shahid Kapoor. Sushant himself talked about walking out of these films in an interview.

While talking to DNA, Sushant was quoted as, “I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. (Laughs) I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone, and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that.”

While Sushant gave a lot of time of his career to transform into M.S. Dhoni on screen, the film which got made after a lot of delays was Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta where he starred opposite Kriti Sanon. The film, which never got made was the highly ambitious project by Shekhar Kapur – Paani. It was then backed by Yash Raj Films but the film demanded a budget of over 150 crores, and according to several reports, the producers didn’t feel Sushant could pull off that big a budget!

Other major films Sushant Singh Rajput lost out on were his mentor Abhishek Kapoor’s film Fitoor, where he was replaced by Aditya Kapoor, Half Girlfriend, where he was replaced by Arjun Kapoor, Kabir Singh, where he was replaced by Shahid Kapoor, Befikre where he was replaced by Ranveer Singh and Romeo Akbar Walter where he was replaced by John Abraham. The Kedarnath actor had to drop most of these films due to his pre-occupied dates with Paani, which never happened!

If Sushant Singh Rajput had starred in all of the Bhansali films, he would have been a proud member of the 300 crore club and a Box Office star, a thing that was still left for him to achieve.

We miss Sushant dearly. The boy, who ruled the TV screen as Pavitra Rishta’s Maanav only to turn into a silver screen superstar later, a ft. only Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan achieved in their careers!

